El Alfa
- NewsTyga Goes Dembow On El Alfa's "Trap Pea"El Alfa tags Tyga for his latest single, "Trap Pea."By Aron A.
- NewsEl Alfa Comes Through With "Mera Woo"El Jefe is in the building.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Pump & El Alfa "El Jefe" Get The Party Started On "Coronao Now"The soundtrack to your weekend.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosCardi B Sizzles In "Mi Mami" Video With El AlfaThe visuals elicit colorful fantasies.By Zaynab
- NewsCardi B's Long-Awaited Collaboration With El Alfa "Mi Mami" Is HereCardi B embraces her Dominican roots on El Alfa's "Mi Mami."By Alex Zidel