Eddie B
- SongsEddie B gets production from his frequent collaborator Harry Fraud and an assist from Sean Price and Term on this new cut off the upcoming "Paper Piff & Polo" project arriving November 12th. Pre-order it on iTunes.By Rose Lilah
- NewsEddie drops an EP, entirely produced by Harry Fraud. The project features guest appearances from The Kid Daytona, Shabaam Sahdeeq, Chace Infinite and Adrian Lau. The instrumental version of each track is also includedBy Trevor Smith
- NewsEddie B and producer Harry Fraud have joined forces for this effort, "Horsepower." All tracks, of course, produced by Fraud, with appearance from Matthew Ragazino, AG Da Coroner, Meyhem Lauren, Action Bronson and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsEddie B and Harry Fraud grab Action Bronson for the second leak off their upcoming collaborative EP "Horsepower." The EP is dropping at SXSW.By Rose Lilah
- NewsHarry Fraud's Surf School artist Eddie B has some projects in the works including the “Horsepower” EP dropping soon. Here is the first cut with la musica de Harry Fraud.By Steve Kerry