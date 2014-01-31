DJ Green Lantern
- MusicHip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2023From Veeze to Kelly Moonstone to groutherapy. and many more, we couldn't be happier about being proven wrong about these gems.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsBenny The Butcher Locks In With OT The Real & DJ Green Lantern On "Coke & Guns"Ot The Real & DJ Green Lantern prep for their upcoming project with "Coke & Guns" ft. Benny The Butcher. By Aron A.
- Music VideosDJ Green Lantern Feat. Royce Da 5'9" & Conway "ILL" VideoDJ Green Lantern grabs Royce Da 5'9" and Conway for an exclusive HNHH premiere.By Aron A.
- NewsILLListen to "ILL"By Jonathan Carey
- NewsBlow His Head Off (Remastered)DJ Green Lantern delivers a remastered CDQ version of "Blow His Head Off" from his 2006 mixtape "Alive on Arrival".By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKnow About Me (Remix)Iggy Azalea jumps the DJ Green Lantern and Valentino Khan remix "Know About Me".By Kevin Goddard