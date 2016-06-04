Devin More
Don't Act
Devin More delivers hypnotic R&B-infused rap on his new submission.
Trevor Smith
May 13, 2017
One Time
Devin More returns with more rap-R&B interplay.
Trevor Smith
Dec 18, 2016
Should've Known (Feat. Aramis)
Devin More and Aramis team up on "Should've Known".
Trevor Smith
Jun 04, 2016
