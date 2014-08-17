Destructo
- NewsDestructo Recruits Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates & Denzel Curry For "Bandz"Destructo recruits an all-star line-up of Yo Gotti, Denzel Curry & Kevin Gates for his new banger.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDestructo & Busta Rhymes Deliver What They Promise On "Fu*king Shit Up"Busta Rhymes goes in over an EDM-inspired banger from Destructo.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYo Gotti Assists Destructo On His New Single "Loaded"Listen to Destructo & Yo Gotti's new collab "Loaded."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRenegadeFreddie Gibbs assists Destructo on the title track to his new EP "Renegade."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAll NiteDestructo calls on West Coast legends E-40 & Too $hort for the new single "All Nite."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWinningDestructo and Problem turn up the club with "Winning."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCatching PlaysKing Push alert!By Danny Schwartz
- News4RealVeteran electronic producer Destructo taps Ty Dolla $ign and Makonnen for "4Real."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDestructo Feat. Problem "Dare You 2 Move" VideoCheck out Destructo's new music video for "Dare You 2 Move" featuring Problem.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDare You 2 MoveDestructo calls on Problem for his new release "Dare You 2 Move".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDestructo Feat. YG "Party Up" VideoWatch the new visuals from Destructo featuring YG.By Lloyd Jaffe