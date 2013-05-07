D.Bledsoe
- NewsPureBay Area Rapper D.Bledsoe teams up with DJ H Holla for his new tapeBy DJ Ill Will
- SongsPrivate DancerD.Bledsoe and Stevie L connect for "Private Dancer" from his upcoming mixtape "Pure."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFried Chicken & TrampolinesNew Mixtape from Bay Area Rapper D.Bledsoe produced entirely by IamFresh you can grab this for Free here or support the project on iTunes as wellBy DJ Ill Will
- Music VideosD.Bledsoe "Jetson On" VideoWatch D.Bledsoe - D.Bledsoe "Jetson On" VideoBy Rose Lilah
- SongsJetson OnNew music from D. Bledsoe's #Gotdamnit project out now.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMore C.A.K.E.New EP from Bay Area Rapper D.Bledsoe (produced by NapSz Napolitano). This project is also on iTunes if you want to support it and purchase a copyBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsGood News/Good LifeNew joint from Bay Rapper D.Bledsoe. Visual also dropped todayBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsPromise LandAnother new collab from Bay Area Rappers D. Bledsoe & Erk tha JerkBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsD.Bledsoe Feat. Nick Jame$ "Stay High" VideoWatch D.Bledsoe Feat. Nick Jame$ "Stay High" Video - it's the latest video from D.Bledsoe, having dropped on Monday, June 10th, 2013. D.Bledsoe's musical situation is improving with every new release, and D.Bledsoe Feat. Nick Jame$ "Stay High" Video will most definitely help the cause. It's a fine addition to the growing body of work D.Bledsoe has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're looking forward to what D.Bledsoe has in store.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsStay HighNew joint from Erk tha Jerk's artist D.BledsoeBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsThe GreatestNew joint from the BayBump The Greatest, the latest cut from D.Bledsoe featuring Erk Tha Jerk on the assist. It was released on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2013.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsHaters Want Me ClappedBay Area Rapper D. Bledsoe drops a new joint sampling Hov <>By DJ Ill Will