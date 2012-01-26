Dash (Cold Flamez)
- NewsRollin Like A TruckaNew music from Cold FlamezListen to Rollin Like A Trucka, the new track by Dash (Cold Flamez) featuring D Realz, Haydeez & TC which was dropped on Wednesday, August 21st, 2013.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsYa Bitch Want MeAnother new 1 from Dash D Cadet of Cold FlamezBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsDGFDash explains how much he loves hoes lolBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsHeart BrokeNew joint from Dash of Cold Flamez feat Juliann of The Ranger$By DJ Ill Will
- NewsDont Stop Getit GetitNew joint from 2/3 of Cold FlamezBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsBOMBIDIBOMBBOMBDash keeps em coming with another song releaseBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsShe Want Da DAnother new joint from 2/3 of Cold FlamezBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsBitch I Got Base2/3's of Cold Flamez team up to drop a new jointBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsKaniveNew joint from Dash feat YTBump Kanive, the latest cut from Dash (Cold Flamez) featuring YT on the assist. It was released on Thursday, February 7th, 2013.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsBust DatDash of Cold Flamez teams up with Ben J of New Boyz for this oneBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsTurn It UpNew joint from Dash of Cold FlamezBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsGet Baq In ItListen to Get Baq In It, a new offering from Dash (Cold Flamez), which was released on Thursday, January 26th, 2012.By DJ Ill Will