Curtessy
- MixtapesAin't No LoveA choice selection from South Central emcee Curtessy and South Africa producer The Militia's new "Expectations" project, which is now available in our mixtape section. Go get it.By hnhh
- MusicExpectations (Prod. By The Militia)A new collaborative project from South Central Los Angeles emcee Curtessy and Johannesburg, South Africa producer The Militia, which follows their recent "Look What The Streets Made Me" EP. Guest appearances include Khrysis, MidaZ The Beast, Pro Logik, Rome Clientel and Wally Left.By hnhh
- NewsThe LifestyleThe second single from Curtessy and The Militia's upcoming free album "Expectations", featuring MidaZ The BEAST on the assist. The project drops on Tuesday.By hnhh
- NewsOneThe lead single from Curtessy and The Militia's collaborative "Expectations" project, which is slated to drop on October 29th. The track features Khrysis on the assist.By hnhh
- NewsMemory LaneA potent cut from South Central emcee Curtessy & Johannesburg-based producer The Militia's "Look What the Streets Made" EP, featuring NYC rapper/activist AWKWORD.By hnhh
- NewsThe FormalityGive The Formality a spin - it's the latest release from Curtessy, having dropped on Thursday, May 9th, 2013.By Steve Kerry