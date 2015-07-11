Chri$ Born
- NewsLil Bih I Don't Miss (feat. Kuso)Chri$ Born introduces Kuso on his new self-produced track.By Trevor Smith
- NewsWonwave (Feat. Yaya)Chri$ Born shares a new collaboration with Yaya as his new submission.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLet The Beat SpeakChri$ Born shares a self-produced track that plays with the conventions of rap song structure.By Trevor Smith
- NewsClaud's Interlude (Prod. by Chri$ Born)Chri$ Born returns with a track from his brand new EP.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMOVIEListen to Chri$ Born's experimental single, "Movie."By Trevor Smith
- NewsRimJob (Prod. By Chri$ Born)Chri$ Born shares a new track, titled "RimJob".By Trevor Smith
- NewsFuccin Nasty (Feat. RichardVsTheWorld)Check out Chris Bron's new record, "Fuccin Nasty".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMy BrothasListen to Chri$ Born's new record, "My Brothers".By Trevor Smith
- NewsWE GOODChri$ Born values traditional songwriting on "We Good".By Trevor Smith