Capo (Alabama)
All Gas No Brakes
New joint from Alabama's Capo. Off "The Takeover II"
By
DJ Ill Will
Aug 16, 2013
Look At Me
Capo gets Problem to jump on his new club joint off "Takeover 2"
By
DJ Ill Will
Jul 15, 2013
Cadillac
Another leak off "Takeover II" Mixtape coming soon
By
DJ Ill Will
Jul 01, 2013
