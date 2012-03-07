Bleu DaVinci
- MusicBleu DaVinci Claims He Discovered Eminem Before Dr. DreBleu DaVinci says that he discovered Eminem long before Dr. Dre signed him.By Cole Blake
- NewsBleu DaVinci Feat. Rick Ross "Rich Nigga Walk Thru" VideoWatch Bleu Davinci's video for "Rich Nigga Walk Thru" featuring Rick RossBy Angus Walker
- NewsNoisey's Atlanta Documentary (Ep. 1)Noisey kicks off its documentary on Atlanta hip-hop with episode one.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRite NahHNHH premieres the newest track from Bleu DaVinci, "RIte Nah."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRich Nigga Walk ThruBleu DaVinci grabs Ricky Rozay for "Rich Nigga Walk Thru."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGot Right (Young Jeezy Diss)Bleu Davinci felt shots were taken at him in Young Jeezy's new song "Get Right" (which dropped yesterday) and so he wastes no time in responding. Whatchu guys think?By Rose Lilah
- NewsBlack EverythangHNHH World Premiere!! Shouts To Marvelous J. #BMFBy Rose Lilah