AWKWORD
- NewsThe People's Champions - Part IIAWKWORD drops his "People's Champions" sequel.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsDeep SeaAWKWORD shows the oceans some love with his new jam "Deep Sea."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBrighterStream and/or download AWKWORD and Pitus' new single "Brighter".By hnhh
- NewsNew York Minute (World View Remix)Stream and/or download AWKWORD, Jadakiss, Mazzi, Vast Aire and Harry Fraud's "World View" remix of their collaborative track "New York Minute". By hnhh
- NewsWorld View (Bonus Disc)Stream and/or download AWKWORD's "World View" bonus disc. It's for a very good cause.By hnhh
- NewsWhose Streets?"Whose streets?" asks Awkword.By hnhh
- NewsGas Land (Frack Off)Educate yourselves with AWKWORD, Chaundon and Numonics' new collaboration "Gas Land (Frack Off)".By hnhh
- NewsGo! (Slim K Remix)HNHH Premiere! Bump Slim K's remix of AWKWORD's "Go!".By hnhh
- SongsGo!AWKWORD grabs features from Joell Ortiz, Slug of Atmosphere, and Maya Azucena for his new single "Go!" off his upcoming "World View" album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsOne Throne (Freestyle)The latest from NYC rapper/activist AWKWORD finds him rapping over an instrumental by Finland producer Flam. His 100% for-charity global hip-hop project "World View" is coming soon.By hnhh
- Music VideosAWKWORD "Throw Away The Key" (Prod. By L. Ment) VideoWatch AWKWORD "Throw Away The Key" (Prod. By L. Ment) Video - it's the latest video from AWKWORD, having dropped on Tuesday, August 6th, 2013. AWKWORD's musical situation is improving with every new release, and AWKWORD "Throw Away The Key" (Prod. By L. Ment) Video will most definitely help the cause. It's a fine addition to the growing body of work AWKWORD has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're looking forward to what AWKWORD has in store.By hnhh
- MixtapesPennyA personal track from NYC rapper/activist AWKWORD, produced by Dismas of Romania and included on Sunete Sub.Sol's "Mixtape Vol. 4" (it'll also be included on AWKWORD's upcoming 100% for-charity global hip-hop project, "World View"). Can you relate?By hnhh
- News#AaronSwartz (Suicide PSA)"This rap suicide PSA is dedicated to Aaron Swartz, the founder of Reddit, who was systematically targeted, arrested, prosecuted and harassed by the federal government, essentially for being down with the likes of Wikileaks and seeking freedom of information. He was 26 when he was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment, having hanged himself." Sponsored by Grassroots Suicide Prevention, this track will appear on AWKWORD’s 100% for-charity global Hip Hop project "World View."By hnhh
- NewsRequiem (Slim K Slowdown C&S Remix)A chopped and screwed remix of NYC activist/emcee AWKWORD's "Requiem" by Slim K Slowdown, a rising artist from OG Ron C‘s crew. The original production was handled by ATG, with guest vocals from Ess Vee, SoulStice, CuzOH! Black, Australia’s Jay Daniels and Grindhouse Gang’s Mark Deez. Zone out.By hnhh
- Music VideosAWKWORD Feat. Sean Price, The Kid Daytona & The Incomparable Shakespeare "Bars & Hooks" (Prod. By Harry Fraud) VideoStream AWKWORD Feat. Sean Price, The Kid Daytona & The Incomparable Shakespeare "Bars & Hooks" (Prod. By Harry Fraud) Video, the latest video from AWKWORD, which dropped on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2013. AWKWORD's odds keep getting better with each new leak, and AWKWORD Feat. Sean Price, The Kid Daytona & The Incomparable Shakespeare "Bars & Hooks" (Prod. By Harry Fraud) Video will undoubtedly improve his chances of winning. It's a worthy addition to a respectable catalogue that has sBy hnhh
- NewsBars & HooksThe latest from rap singer and gonzo sociologist AWKWORD, featuring Sean Price, The Kid Daytona and The Incomparable Shakespeare and produced by Harry Fraud. It'll be included on his upcoming 100% for-charity album "World View".By hnhh