Audrey Rose
Music Videos
Audrey Rose Feat. Remy Ma & Fetty Wap "Ice Cream" Video
Newcomer Audrey Rose teams with Remy Ma and Fetty Wap on "Ice Cream".
By
Trevor Smith
June 01, 2015
172 Views
News
Ice Cream
Remy Ma & Fetty Wap assist Audrey Rose on "Ice Cream."
By
Patrick Lyons
January 24, 2015
302 Views
