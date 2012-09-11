Ariez Onasis
- NewsTheme Music (Hosted by Adrian Swish)DJ Nasty Presents Ariez Onasis "Theme Music" mixtape hosted by Adrian Swish. The project consists of all original music including production from J. Cardim, Cardiak, Saint also features from Kevin Cossom, Rockie Fresh, Red Cafe and moreBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsCome See About MeNew song off "Theme Music" presented by Adrian Swish droppin June 11.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsPunanny and SodaOff forthcoming mixtape "Theme Music" Presented by Adrian Swish.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsNo Limit [Mastered]HNHH Premiere-- A stand-out cut from Ariez Onasis' mixtape "The Heartbreak Kid" out now!By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Heartbreak KidHNHH Premiere-- Ariez Onasis drops "The Heartbreak Kid," featuring Wiz Khalifa, Kevin Cossom, Verse Simmonds, Planet VI & more. Check it out above.By Rose Lilah