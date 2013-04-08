Ammbush
- MixtapesAmmbush is a rising Bay Area producer/emcee of the SWTBRDS, Drums & Ammo & Oakland Faders crews. 'Float' is a standout track from his "Ammbaataa" project, which is now available in our mixtape section. Peep it.Byhnhh369 Views
- MixtapesThis is rising Bay Area producer Ammbush's foray into the spoken rap world. The project features Mr. Ed, Hollywood Squadda of Main Attraktionz, E.L.S., DaVinci, DJ Platurn and Tyranny Allen, and production was handled by Ammbush himself, Al Jieh, Rel, YS Beats and others. This is Amm's debut on the site - let us know what you think. He represents the SWTBRDS, Drums & Ammo & Oakland Faders crews with this project.Byhnhh513 Views