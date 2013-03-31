@MiniGotchu
- MixtapesThe Mixtape: Volume 3@MiniGotchu releases his third compilation tape thus far, which gathers together all the songs he released over the month of May. Songs from Obie Trice, Ca$his, Mayalino,By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesThe Mixtape: Volume 2MiniGotchu releases the second volume of his on-going mixtape series, which compiles tracks he's released for various artists over the past month. The tape features cuts from Mayalino, MuGz, The Wow, Mannie Fresh and more.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesThe Mixtape"A new monthly mixtape simply titled 'The Mixtape', which features a round of tracks released over the month of March and a few surprise exclusives. Hosted by Tyler Lemco of Epic Meal Time." -@MiniGotchuBy hnhh