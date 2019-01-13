Amaal
- NewsAmaal & Syd Team Up To Sing Us A Sweet R&B "Lullaby"Let Amaal and Syd sing you to sleep tonight with their sticky-sweet new single.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsR&B Singer Amaal Shows Off Her Mesmerizing Voice On New EP, “Milly”The 7-track project includes the recently released single, “Heaven.”By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAmaal Drops Stunning New Single "Heaven"Amaal delivers "Heaven" ahead of her new EP, "Milly."By Rose Lilah
- NewsAmaal Issues Debut "Black Dove" EP & Plants Her Stake In The GroundAmaal offers a new vibe on "Black Dove."By Milca P.
- SongsAmaal Follows Up WIth "Coming & Going"Amaal continues to preview her forthcoming EP.By Milca P.
- SongsAmaal Is Back With "Not What I Thought"Amaal delivers on new track.By Milca P.