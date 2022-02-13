Alex Vaughn
- SongsAlex Vaughn & Ari Lennox's New Remix Will Have You On "Demon Time"The LVRN artist also collaborated with Muni Long and Summer Walker on "The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack)" this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesAlex Vaughn Gets Real On "The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack)" Album Feat. Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, And Muni LongThe LVRN artist's original project landed last fall. Now, she's back with more R&B magic for listeners.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesAlex Vaughn Keeps It Real On R&B Project "The Hurtbook"The LVRN/Interscope "it" girl emerges with her debut project.By Erika Marie
- NewsAlex Vaughn Makes A Great First Impression With Debut Single "Mirage"Alex Vaughn is setting herself up for a massive 2022.By Alexander Cole