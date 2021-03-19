Talib Kweli & Diamond D
- MixtapesTalib Kweli & Diamond D Drop Off New Album "Gotham"Talib Kweli and Diamond D come through with their full-length album "Gotham," a ten-track project featuring Busta Rhymes and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTalib Kweli & Diamond D Connect On "Attention Span" Ft. SkyzooTalib Kweli & Skyzoo trade bars over Diamond D production on "Attention Span." By Aron A.
- SongsTalib Kweli & Diamond D Ready "Gotham" Album With "The Quiet One" Ft. Busta RhymesThe veteran artists come together for a bar-heavy collaboration.By Erika Marie