TMG FRE$H
Music
TMG FRE$H & Tee Grizzley Pour One Out For The Haters With "Champagne Cry"
Bay Area-bred musician TMG FRE$H is joined by Detroit's own Tee Grizzley on a new collaboration titled "Champagne Cry" that shows a splash of sympathy for their haters.
By
Keenan Higgins
Jul 24, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE