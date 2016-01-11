Sorry Jaynari
Last Of The '80s [Stream]AD & Sorry Jaynari team up for the new mixtape "Last Of The 80s," featuring Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez, OT Genasis, and more.By Kevin Goddard
LeakinWiz Khalifa assists AD & Sorry Jaynari for the new banger "Leakin" off their upcoming "Last Of The 80s" mixtape.By Kevin Goddard
AD & Sorry Jaynari Feat. O.T. Genasis "Basic" VideoAD and Sorry Jaynari team up with O.T. Genasis on "Basic."By Danny Schwartz
BasicAD & Sorry Jaynari team up for the new single "Basic" featuring O.T. Genasis.By Kevin Goddard
No LoveA choice cut from AD and Sorry Jaynari's new mixtape, "By The Way."By Rose Lilah
By The WayHNHH Premiere! Download AD & SorryJaynari's new mixtape "By The Way."By Rose Lilah
Tap InHNHH Premiere!! AD and Sorry Jaynari leak another song off "By The Way," rounding up E-40 and Nef The Pharaoh.By Rose Lilah
AD & Sorry Jaynari Feat. RJ, G Perico "Strapped" VideoWatch AD & Sorry Jaynari's new video for "Strapped" featuring RJ & G Perico. By Kevin Goddard
Way UpAD & Sorry Jaynari team up for the new single "Way Up" featuring Iamsu!By Kevin Goddard