Radamiz
- NewsRadamiz’s New Project Reminds Us That “Every Bad Day Has Good News”Devin Tracy and Topaz Jones are just two of the artists featured on the new release.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRadamiz Brings New Life To Payday Records With New Album "SYNONYMS OF STRENGTH"Rising emcee Radamiz finally releases his new album "SYNONYMS OF STRENGTH," a lyrical testimony to New York rap and culture that even boasts a feature from fellow Brooklyn rapper KOTA The Friend.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicRadamiz Pays Proper Homage To Hip-Hop With "GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA"Brooklyn rapper Radamiz pays tribute to his city, the Black Lives Matter movement and his hip-hop predecessors on a new single titled "GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA."By Keenan Higgins