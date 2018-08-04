Project Youngin
- NewsProject Youngin Shares His “Letter From The Projects”The new album sees appearances from YNW Melly, Foolio, and FCG Heem. By Hayley Hynes
- NewsProject Youngin Unveils His New Latest Single "Underdawgs"Project Youngin runs with the "Underdawgs" on his latest single. By Aron A.
- NewsProject Youngin Drops Off "Love Don't Love Nobody"Project Youngin shares a brand new single. By Aron A.
- NewsProject Youngin Drops Off "Resurrected" Ft. YNW Melly & MoreProject Youngin drops off his latest project, "Resurrected,"By Aron A.
- NewsProject Youngin Brings His Bars To HNHHThis is how Project Youngin is coming, all 2019. By Noah C
- NewsProject Youngin & Foolio Join Forces For Collaborative Effort "Project 6"Project Youngin and Foolio join forces on their new collaborative project.By Aron A.
- NewsProject Youngin & Foolio Team Up On "Run Deep"Project Youngin & Foolio get vulnerable on "Run Deep."
By Aron A.
- NewsProject Youngin Drops "Project Swift" Ft. Quando Rondo, TK Kravitz & MoreProject Youngin returns with a brand new project. By Aron A.
- Music VideosProject Youngin Faked Getting Shot To Make A Statement With "Thug Souljas""People don't really love you or show real support until you dead or in jail."By Brynjar Chapman