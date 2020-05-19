Lianne La Havas
- MusicLianne La Havas Brings The Acoustic Soul On New EP "Live At The Roundhouse"Lianne La Havas serenades gracefully on her new five-track acoustic EP "Live At The Roundhouse," which was recorded in London this past summer.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLianne La Havas Bares Her Soul On New Self-Titled AlbumBritish soul siren Lianne La Havas is back with her third album, and she decided to self title this one and keep it free of features to truly let her name and voice shine through.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsLianne La Havas Releases Soothing "Paper Thin" Ahead Of New AlbumLianne La Havas announces a new album with a new r'n'b jam, "Paper Thin."By Rose Lilah