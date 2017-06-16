Lenny Grant
- NewsLenny Grant Recruits Tory Lanez & Aviator Keyz On "P*ssy Like Oouuu"Lenny Grant connects with Tory Lanez & Aviator Keyz on "Pussy Like Oouuu"
By Aron A.
- NewsStream Lenny Grant's "Don't Come Outside Vol. 1"Out now, stream Lenny Grant's new project Dont Come Outside Vol. 1," featuring 50 Cent, Dave East, Don Q & more.By Kevin Goddard
- Music Videos50 Cent & Jeremih Assist Lenny Grant In New Video "On & On"Check out Lenny Grant's new video for "On & On" featuring Jeremih & 50 Cent.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsOn & OnUncle Murda, aka Lenny Grant calls on 50 Cent & Jeremih for his new single "On & On," off his upcoming album "The Lenny Grant Story."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLenny Grant Recruits Tory Lanez & Aviator Keyz On "P*ssy Like Oouuu"Lenny Grant connects with Tory Lanez & Aviator Keyz on "Pussy Like Oouuu"