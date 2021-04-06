Lawd P
- Music VideosLawd P Heads To Tanzania For Peace & Prospective In His Video For "SECRETS OF THE DEEP"Rising Brooklyn rapper Lawd P heads to the middle of Dar Es Salaam for a deeper connection to the motherland in his new music video for a standout cut off his EP 'Paradigm Shift 2020.'By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLawd P Talks Life, Love & Living Through A Pandemic On "BLOOD WATER"Brooklyn rapper Lawd P gets extra introspective with the visuals for his latest single "BLOOD WATER," lifted from his 2020 EP "Paradigm Shift 2020."By Keenan Higgins