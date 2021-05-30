Isaac Zale
- NewsIsaac Zale Cements Himself As The "Father Of The Zodiac"Isaac Zale tapped Kota the Friend, Mick Jenkins, Blu, Smokepurpp, and many more to assist with his album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsIsaac Zale Links With Mick Jenkins & Blu For "Somebody Dies"Stream Isaac Zale's latest to complete your Sunday Funday.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsIsaac Zale And Smokepurpp Trade Bars About Living The Fast Life On New Collab "Gasoline"Vancouver's own Isaac Zale links with Smokepurpp for "Gasoline," a new collab about doing it all for the adrenaline of living fast with even faster women.By Keenan Higgins