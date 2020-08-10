Felt
Music
Felt Ends An 11-Year Hiatus With New Album "Felt 4 U"
It's been over a decade since hip-hop duo Felt dropped an album, but Murs and Slug are now back with a full-length project titled "Felt 4 U" that features old homies like Ant of Atmosphere, Aesop Rock, The Grouch and more.
By
Keenan Higgins
Aug 10, 2020
