EMI
News
Planet [Album Stream]
Listen to EMI's new album "Planet."
By
Jonathan Carey
May 18, 2017
News
Science
Seattle singer, EMI, releases the new song "Science."
By
Kevin Goddard
Nov 02, 2016
News
Popular
Listen to EMI's new single "Popular."
By
Rose Lilah
Jul 18, 2016
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE