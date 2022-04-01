Dreezy & Hit-Boy
- NewsDreezy & Hit-Boy Tap Future For "Sliders" From Their "Hitgirl" Joint ProjectBig Dreez partnered with Hit-Boy for their joint album and a fan favorite has been "Sliders" with the Future assist.By Erika Marie
- NewsDreezy & Hit-Boy Drop Collab Project "Hitgirl" Ft. Future, Coi Leray, Jeremih, InkWhen we caught up with Dreezy, she detailed working on this record with Hit-Boy, calling it "a special moment for Hip Hop."By Erika Marie
- NewsDreezy & Coi Leray Team Up On "Balance My Lows"Dreezy & Hit-Boy join forces with Coi Leray for "Balance My Lows." By Aron A.
- NewsDreezy & Hit-Boy Join Forces On "They Not Ready"Dreezy recently told us all about working with Hit-Boy in the studio and how she challenged herself to switch up her pattern.By Erika Marie