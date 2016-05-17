DJ Big L 4 Eva
News
DJ Big L 4 Eva Feat. Fetty Wap, Monty "ZooGang (Freestyle)" Video
Fetty Wap & Monty join DJ Big L 4Eva for the new freestyle & accompanying video "ZooGang."
By
Kevin Goddard
Dec 08, 2016
News
Wicked (Freestyle)
Fetty Wap & Monty link up with DJ Big L 4 Eva for the new freestyle over "Wicked."
By
Kevin Goddard
May 17, 2016
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE