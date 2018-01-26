DJ Afterthought
- Music VideosDJ Afterthought Grabs Hi-Rez & Pk Delay For The "Long Time" VideoHNHH PREMIERE! DJ Afterthought releases his new video for "Long Time" ft. Hi-Rez and Pk Delay.By Aron A.
- MixtapesRiFF RAFF & DJ Afterthought Drop "Cool Blue Jewels" Feat. Wiz Khalifa, Project Pat & MoreRiff Raff & DJ Afterthought come through with "Cool Blue Jewels" featuring Wiz Khalifa, Mozzy & more. By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Afterthought Drops Off New Single "Long Night" Feat. Wiz Khalifa, Mozzy & Gary Clark Jr.Listen to DJ Afterthought's new single "Long Night" featuring Wiz Khalifa, Mozzy & Gary Clark Jr.By Kevin Goddard