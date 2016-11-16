Brndn
Brndn Taps Yung Bans & TheGoodPerry For "Lose Your Cool" Music Video
HNHH PREMIERE! Brndn recruits Yung Bans & TheGoodPerry for his new "Lose Your Cool" music video.
Aron A.
Aug 20, 2018
Playtime In Calabasas
Newcomer Brndn24K drops off the new song "Playtime In Calabasas."
Kevin Goddard
Nov 16, 2016
