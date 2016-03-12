Appleby
Overdose
Stream "Overdose, a standout from Appleby's debut EP "Down Dance."
By
Danny Schwartz
Apr 26, 2016
Castles
Appleby shares a track from his upcoming "Down Dance" EP.
By
Trevor Smith
Mar 12, 2016
