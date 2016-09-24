Apashe
Wasiu Joins Apashe & Slumberjack On "Legend"
Montreal rapper Wasiu connects with Apashe & Slumberjack on the incendiary banger "Legend."
Mitch Findlay
Apr 28, 2020
The Landing
Montreal rapper Wasiu contributes vocals to EDM producer Apashe's new single.
Trevor Smith
Sep 24, 2016
