News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
1$t (FKi 1st)
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
1$t Comes Through With "Tokyo Project"
1$t shares new project.
By
Milca P.
December 14, 2019
2.0K Views
Songs
FKi 1st Rebrands With "Velvet" Single
1$t arrives with a new track.
By
Milca P.
December 07, 2019
1432 Views