Armani Caesar & Westside Gunn Have "Mac 10s For Everybody"

Griselda has had the rap game in a chokehold all year round. From Conway's recently released From King To A GOD to Boldy James' The Versace Tape, each member of Griselda has stepped up to the plate and delivered on every occasion. This weekend, it's Armani Caesar's time to shine. Griselda's First Lady's debut The Liz finally dropped yesterday following a pushback.

The project's features are strictly within the hometeam with Conway, Benny, and Westside Gunn assisting across the tracklist. Teaming up with West, Armani Caesar serves up some boastful East Coast swagger on "Mac 10s For Everybody" with Denny Laflare chopping up smooth jazz samples for the production. 'Mani details her rags-to-riches story as she declares her formal arrival in the game. Meanwhile, Westside Gunn's off-kilter melody holds down the hook which bears similarities to the "French Toast" chorus.

Check out our latest interview with Armani, "Griselda's First Lady Armani Caesar Isn't Leaving Any Bag Untouched."

Quotable Lyrics

Shit is gettin' real, n***as droppin' like LPs

Bitches freakin’ off of Hermes and LV

Somebody tell me, how they think that they gon' repel Cease

They better double up like Chanel Cs

