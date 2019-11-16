??? Arkansas Police Officer Suspended After Seen Dancing Naked In Nightclub

According to KATV, a police officer in Little Rock, Arkansas has been suspended after a video of the cop dancing naked in a nightclub went viral. Cebron Hackett, the officer in question, was seen fully nude at Little Rock's Discovery Nightclub.

Police Chief Jody Spradlin has responded to the incident in a letter to Hackett which reads: "Your actions have brought discredit and embarrassment upon the Conway Police Department and could have resulted in your arrest for Public Intoxication."

"While your level of intoxication cannot be proved at that moment, it is very reasonable under these set of circumstances to state that you failed to hold yourself to a standard that is acceptable by the public of the police department," Spradlin continued.