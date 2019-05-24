Just one day after the second anniversary of the tragic Manchester bombing, Madame Tussauds wax museum announced its latest wax figure: pop sensation Ariana Grande. Though fans were previously asked by the museum to help them decide on the styling of the figurine, they were NOT happy with the final outcome.

"Marking the first time the Grammy Award winner’s figure will appear at Madame Tussauds’ flagship London location, fans were asked to decide which famous Ariana look the figure should rock for the five week residency," the official museum website reads. "Perhaps unsurprisingly the winning vote sees Ariana’s figure styled in the ‘Thank U, next’ singer’s trademark oversized jumper, statement over-the-knee boots and signature ponytail, complete with braids and hair rings."

Upon seeing the new display, however, fans were left puzzled about the star's depiction and insisted that something was quite off about the figure.

Some were even quick to notice that previous versions of the statue had all displayed her in a nearly identical pose. "Sis, we'll get u justice one day," promised one fan.