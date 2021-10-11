In honor of World Mental Health Day, pop icon Ariana Grande is partnering with the platform Better Health to give away $5 million in free therapy for her fans. The Positions singer called out the financial barriers that prevent those in need from seeking help.

"It’s World Mental Health Day and i’m beyond thrilled to team up with BetterHelp again to give away up to $5 million in free therapy," Grande announced on Instagram. "I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) i wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing."



Rich Polk / Getty Images

Fans can access one free month of therapy at Better Health's website here. Those who use the discount will also get 15% off their second month.

This isn't the first time Grande has worked with Better Health to provide therapy access to her fans. Back in July, she offered fans another $1 million in therapy.

Check out Grande's announcement below.

