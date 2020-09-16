Ari Lennox Premieres "Chocolate Pomegranate" Single In Live Performance

We haven't heard any new solo music from Ari Lennox since she released her Shea Butter Baby Remix EP back in March, and the Dreamville artist has returned with new tunes courtesy of Open Mic at Home. It was just a week and a half ago that the R&B singer partnered with Hamilton star Anthony Ramos to deliver their rendition of Sly and the Family Stone's "If You Want Me to Stay," and now she's back with her new single, "Chocolate Pomegranate."

The track hasn't hit streaming services just yet, but back in April, there were reportedly leaks on YouTube. Ari Lennox premiered the sultry track and it didn't take long for fans to plead for the studio version, so we wouldn't be surprised if this one is released within the next few weeks. Until that time, check out Ari performing "Chocolate Pomegranate" live for Open Mic at Home.

Quotable Lyrics

My love is deep, you'll find

If you can't reach just please don't waste my time

At all, at all, at all



