mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ari Lennox & Anthony Ramos Beautifully Cover A Classic On "If You Want Me To Stay"

Erika Marie
September 05, 2020 00:02
100 Views
10
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

If You Want Me To Stay
Ari Lennox & Anthony Ramos

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Dreamville singer told us Ramos is like a "real-life angel" and working with him on the Sly and the Family Stone jam was effortless..


A collaboration you didn't know that you needed has come courtesy of Ari Lennox and Anthony Ramos. The two talents have joined forces in partnership with Main Street Alliance and Crown Royal to help communities all over the country during this pandemic. The Dreamville singer and Hamilton star have blended their voices on a cover of Sly and the Family Stone's 1973 hit "If You Want Me to Stay," and Crown Royal will be donating $1 for every stream (up to $500K) to help small businesses, especially entertainment venues, stay afloat.

"I'm honored that I could do this cool, amazing, legendary cover," Ari Lennox told HNHH. When we asked what it was like working with Anthony Ramos, she couldn't stop singing his praises. "It was easy. We are very serious about our crafts and wanting to respect Sly and the Family Stone, so we were serious about learning it. But once we got that together, it was so much fun! He is so funny, so sweet, so genuine. I just feel so blessed to have met a real-life angel. He's just so nice!" Listen to these two harmonize on a classic and stream "If You Want Me to Stay."

Quotable Lyrics

Count the days I'm gone
Forget reachin' me by phone
Because I promise I'll be gone for a while
And when you see me again
I hope that you have been
The kind of person....that you really are now

Ari Lennox
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  100
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Ari Lennox Anthony Ramos
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ari Lennox & Anthony Ramos Beautifully Cover A Classic On "If You Want Me To Stay"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject