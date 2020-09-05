Ari Lennox & Anthony Ramos Beautifully Cover A Classic On "If You Want Me To Stay"

A collaboration you didn't know that you needed has come courtesy of Ari Lennox and Anthony Ramos. The two talents have joined forces in partnership with Main Street Alliance and Crown Royal to help communities all over the country during this pandemic. The Dreamville singer and Hamilton star have blended their voices on a cover of Sly and the Family Stone's 1973 hit "If You Want Me to Stay," and Crown Royal will be donating $1 for every stream (up to $500K) to help small businesses, especially entertainment venues, stay afloat.

"I'm honored that I could do this cool, amazing, legendary cover," Ari Lennox told HNHH. When we asked what it was like working with Anthony Ramos, she couldn't stop singing his praises. "It was easy. We are very serious about our crafts and wanting to respect Sly and the Family Stone, so we were serious about learning it. But once we got that together, it was so much fun! He is so funny, so sweet, so genuine. I just feel so blessed to have met a real-life angel. He's just so nice!" Listen to these two harmonize on a classic and stream "If You Want Me to Stay."

Quotable Lyrics

Count the days I'm gone

Forget reachin' me by phone

Because I promise I'll be gone for a while

And when you see me again

I hope that you have been

The kind of person....that you really are now