Ari Lennox Is A Melanin Beauty In "BMO" Visuals

Ari Lennox serves serious looks in "BMO" video.

Ari Lennox's debut album Shea Butter Baby is a beloved debut tape that was propelled by the single of the same name. The Washington, D.C. born singer's career has only been on the uprise since she decided to take music seriously when she signed to J. Cole's Dreamville Records. Today, the 28-year-old is showing more love to her debut project since dropping off the official video to the second track, "BMO."

The visuals see Ari looking all kinds of melanin gorgeous, rocking some hot outfits and singing her heart out about getting weak by a man's touch - okay sis!

Ari recently opened up about her tape and explained how it's a celebration of black women. “I just feel black women, we get slept on a lot and people don’t recognize our greatness in our curls, in chocolate skin," Lennox said. "Every shade of chocolate is so important and so rich and glorious, and people be sleeping on us.”