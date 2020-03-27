Ari Lennox Drops "Shea Butter Baby (Remix EP)" With Doja Cat & Smino

Ari Lennox dropped the remix EP of her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, on Friday, complete with appearances from Doja Cat, Smino, and Durand Bernarr. While a global pandemic forces everyone inside indefinitely, artists could have gone either way when it came putting out music, but the hip hop and R&B worlds have been blessing us so far with some quality work. After dropping one of the best R&B albums of the year, Ari is now among that group of artists delivering heat while in quarantine. On Thursday, Ms. Lennox made the announcement that the following day, three Shea Butter Baby tracks would be getting the remix treatment in the form of an EP.

While there are only three remixes to choose from, the highlight would have to be "BMO." Throwing Doja Cat on one of the album's biggest hits was a smart move, and Doja's versatility allows her to make any song her own without overshadowing the original artist. Doja once again proves that she can drop bars, contrasting her signature raspy flow with her vocal prowess of a higher register. Smino comes in strong on the "I Been" remix, holding his own for the first half while offering a male voice to the relationship woes anthem. Ari also tapped an artist to watch, Durand Bernarr, to put a new spin on "Facetime." Give the remix EP of Shea Butter Baby a listen and let us know your favourite track.

Tracklist

1.BMO (Remix) ft. Doja Cat

2. I Been (Remix) ft. Smino

3.Facetime (Remix) ft. Durand Bernarr