Ari Lennox Remixes Sultry "BMO" With Help From Doja Cat

The Shea Butter Baby revolution isn't quite over. In May 2019, Dreamville's First Lady Ari Lennox delivered her stellar project Shea Butter Baby. There are a few critics who believe that R&B's stronghold in the industry isn't as prevalent as it has been in previous years, but Ari Lennox is hailed by fans and her fellow artists as one of the leading R&B-soul singers of this generation.

Ari returned on Friday (March 27) with a three-pack Shea Butter Baby Remix EP that includes the original album's tracks "I Been," "Facetime," and "BMO." The latter is heard with additional vocals from Hot Pink artist Doja Cat who drops her attitude into Ari's sultry jam. Meanwhile, Shea Butter Baby Remix EP also finds an appearance by Smino on "I Been" and Durand Bernarr assisting on "Facetime." Give "BMO (Remix)" a few listens and let us know what you think of Doja Cat's added vocals.

Quotable Lyrics

Yo, break me off

Break it like a KitKat taste it all

I like it when you turn your ringer off

And turn me on and take it all



