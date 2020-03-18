Apple has launched the latest versions of the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro, improving upon the speed, memory and the overall user experience of previous models. The company announced the new-and-improved devices after accidentally leaking four new models of the iPad Pro on its Chinese website a few hours earlier.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

According to HypeBeast, the new MacBook Air model will run much faster, with increased speed allowing CPU to perform twice as fast, and graphics up to 80 percent faster. The latest model will also include twice the amount of storage as before, starting at 256GB. Additionally, the new model will feature the new Magic Keyboard, which made its debut on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The keyboard "features a redesigned scissor mechanism for comfort and stability of key feel, as well as a new 'T' arrangement for the arrow keys." Constructed from 100% recycled aluminum, the new MacBook Air will be available in gold, silver and “Space Grey” finishes.

As for the new iPad Pro model, the device will feature improved trackpad support from iPadOS 13.4, which promises to deliver the best typing experience on an iPad to date. The trackpad will allow users to navigate the entire system of the iPad without having to lift their fingers from the device at all. Like the Macbook Air, the new iPad Pro will also include the Magic Keyboard feature, as well as a new A12Z Bionic chip, which notably will make the iPad Pro faster than most PC laptops. This new model will also feature the LiDAR Scanner for depth-sensing, which cameras, motion sensors, and other features will use to elevate the augmented reality experience on the iPad Pro. Lastly, the new iPad Pro will feature an Ultra Wide camera as well as studio-quality microphones.

Both products are available for purchase now on the Apple webstore. The Macbook Air is starting at the reduced price of $999 USD, while the iPad Pro starts at $799 USD. Keep in mind that all of Apple's retail stores will be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but all Apple products can still be purchased online. To see images of each new device, click here.