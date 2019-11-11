Antonio Brown has been chilling this season as he is currently without a team due to his incessant antics away from the field. The New England Patriots were the last team to give him a chance but promptly released his after a few off the field issues. Now, AB is spending the vast majority of his time on social media where he has gotten himself in trouble at times with his words.

The only thing we haven't seen Brown do is use his platform to try and court women. Well, that all changed today when at exactly 11:11 AM on November 11th, Brown sent some feelers out to none other than JT from City Girls.

"Thinking about dating a city girl y’all tell JT get @ me ! AB got the meal plan baby I know you just jumped baby 11:11," Brown said. No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Brown really tried to use meal prep as a way to pick up a woman. Now, when you're a professional athlete, you would expect a certain level of game that goes above and beyond the four food groups.

Either way, it will be interesting to see if Brown and JT cross paths at some point. Who knows, maybe JT has been looking for exactly what AB can cook up.