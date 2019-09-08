It’s starting to look like a real possibility that there is more to this Antonio Brown story than just some crazy antics. ESPN's Chris Mortensen is reporting that Brown sought advice from social media consultants on strategies to get released from Oakland. "Antonio Brown, during the week, actually sought advice from social media consultants on how he can accelerate his release from the Raiders," Martensen explained. "This all started with him releasing the letter from [General Manager] Mike Mayock that he was being fined. He put that out on social media which led to the confrontation."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the Patriots offered Pittsburg a first-round pick for Brown before he was sent to the Raiders, but the offer was rejected. It seems like Brown and the Patriots didn’t give up on the deal and now, the two parties are together after all.

Brown has spent his time with the Raiders causing uproar after uproar on social media that climaxed with the wide receiver posting a private conversion with coach Jon Gruden on his YouTube channel.

While it all adds up, there is still the question as to why Brown would turn away from $30 million dollars in guaranteed money, just to earn $9 million with the Patriots. Is it possible Brown wanted to be in New England that badly?