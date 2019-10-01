Antonio Brown had himself an insane month of September which ended in him being released by the New England Patriots. Since then, Brown has been hanging around on Twitter clapping back at everyone who has something negative to say about him. While it's probably not the most constructive use of his time, AB is showing everyone that he is not to be played with and is still confident in his abilities when it comes to being one of the premier wide receivers in the entire league.

Today, there was a positive development in the Antonio Brown story as he was seen working out with some young football players. Brown made two separate posts on Instagram where he showed off some behind the scenes footage from the workout. As you can see, Brown can be seen blessing the kids with some advice and they couldn't be any happier.

Regardless of how you feel about AB's off-the-field behavior, there is no denying just how talented he is on the field. His agent has confirmed that there are teams willing to sign him but for now, they're waiting on the NFL's investigation to be wrapped up. If everything checks out, we could see Brown back in the league sooner than later.

As for the kids, it's great to see Brown doing something positive for the community. This can only be a great step for him moving forward.