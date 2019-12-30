Antonio Brown has been one of the most polarizing athletes in the world over the past few months. As of right now, he is without an NFL team and is being investigated by the league for a bevy of sexual assault allegations. Despite all of this, Brown was invited to New Orleans last week where he got to workout with the Saints. Brown was among six receivers being given an opportunity with the Super Bowl contending team. Following the workout, fans were interested to know how it went and whether or not Brown would be given a contract.

According to Adam Schefter, Brown made a huge impression on Saints coaches and they are very adamant about signing him. The only issue is the NFL is taking its time with its investigation. Until the Saints know what's going on, Brown's fate hangs in the balance.

"The Saints worked out Antonio Brown on Friday, and he caught every single thing that was thrown to him. He blew away the Saints in the workout, we knew he would," Schefter said via Bleacher Report. "The issue is the NFL. The Saints would like to sign Antonio Brown, but they're waiting for the NFL to issue a ruling, and there's been no clarity from the NFL as to when the league might make a ruling on the sexual assault allegations that were levied against Antonio Brown in the NFL's active investigation."

Stay tuned for updates on AB's situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.